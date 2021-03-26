-
Clara’s father was jealously protective of her money making potential and he did everything in his power to keep her from seeing Robert Schumann. But…
Clara was a mother of 8, wife to the famous Robert Schumann, a skilled composer and one of the most celebrated concert pianists of her time with a career…
After witnessing Brahms’ immense talent, Robert Schumann wrote a now infamous article that was supposed to praise Brahms. But young Johannes was not yet…
KALW's David Latulippe is the host. Mondays 9-10pm.Fall 2019: A Triangle for the AgesOur 14th season, entitled “A Love for the Ages.” is all about the…
Click here for a PDF of the Fall 2018 program guide.
The Alexander String Quartet and Dr. Robert Greenberg examine the String Quartet in a time of War - featuring the music of Benjamin Britten and his…