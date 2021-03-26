-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with choreographer Christy Funsch, about the premiere of Mother, Sister, Daughter, Marvel, a full-length…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with choreographer Christy Funsch, about the premiere of Mother, Sister, Daughter, Marvel, a full-length…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Steven Schick, artistic director of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, about this…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with Steven Schick, artistic director of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, about this…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actress Kathleen Chalfant, about the current Berkeley Rep production of “For Peter Pan on her 70th…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe talks with actress Kathleen Chalfant, about the current Berkeley Rep production of “For Peter Pan on her 70th…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe has a conversation with Dutch conductor and Baroque specialist Ton Koopman, who conducts two weeks of music by…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe has a conversation with Dutch conductor and Baroque specialist Ton Koopman, who conducts two weeks of music by…
-
This week, host David Latulippe talks with San Francisco playwright Andrew Saito and director Rob Melrose about the Cutting Ball Theatre’s world premiere…
-
This week, host David Latulippe talks with San Francisco playwright Andrew Saito and director Rob Melrose about the Cutting Ball Theatre’s world premiere…