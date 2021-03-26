-
Do the people at the top really deserve their success? Do the people at the bottom really deserve to be there?For centuries, the promise of the “American…
Is it a privilege or a right to be treated as you deserve to be?“White privilege” has become a buzzword in discussions about racial inequality and racial…
What rights should undocumented immigrants have?In the U.S. there are over 500 sanctuary cities—municipalities that limit their cooperation with the…
Is it better to choose a life of suffering or live happily in somebody else's vision?John Stuart Mill was one of the most important British philosophers…
What do we do with people with people with whom we radically disagree: tolerate, shun, or persuade?In order to reach compromise, people try to be tolerant…
In a world that's rapidly becoming overpopulated, can we at least talk about population control?The United Nations predicts human population growth will…