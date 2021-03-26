-
California is suing ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state's new labor…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss reports of sexual assault happening during Uber and Lyft rides. In an extensive report, Uber revealed they…
Some of the country's largest ride-sharing companies plan to ask California voters to guarantee that their drivers are independent contractors instead of…
In this special edition of Your Call, we'll talk about why Uber and Lyft drivers are going on strike.As Uber prepares to go public, drivers in more than…
The rideshare company Lyft recently launched its public offering and Uber is expected to do the same this month. Some drivers on those platforms are…
San Francisco taxi driver Kelly Dessaint began his 20-year career in print media publishing zines. Then in 2015, he landed a weekly column in the San…
