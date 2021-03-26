-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Gray Brechin and Richard Walker, board members of the Living New Deal, a project that makes the legacy…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re speaking with Gray Brechin and Richard Walker, board members of the Living New Deal, a project that makes the legacy…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with the authors ofThe Atlas of California: Mapping the Challenges of a New Era. From public health and…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with the authors ofThe Atlas of California: Mapping the Challenges of a New Era. From public health and…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about how the 18 member board is appointed, how it operates, and how it influences decisions at 10 UC…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about how the 18 member board is appointed, how it operates, and how it influences decisions at 10 UC…