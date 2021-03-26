-
On this edition of Your Call, Richard Rothstein discusses The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, which details…
-
On this edition of Your Call, Richard Rothstein discusses The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America, which details…
-
Does racism persist today because of the bigotry of individuals or hate groups or are racist policies actually embedded in American law? What role have…
-
Does racism persist today because of the bigotry of individuals or hate groups or are racist policies actually embedded in American law? What role have…
-
On the January 5th, 2015 edition of Your Call, we'll speak with Richard Rothstein, research associate at the Economic Policy Institute and fellow at UC…
-
On the January 5th, 2015 edition of Your Call, we'll speak with Richard Rothstein, research associate at the Economic Policy Institute and fellow at UC…