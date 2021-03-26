-
Has the time come for reparations for slavery? Host Ethan Elkind and guests explore the history of the reparations movement in the United States and…
On this edition of Your Call, hear our conversation about redress, reparations, and restorative justice. Japanese Americans won redress and an apology for…
-
Between 1909 and 1979, the state of California forcibly sterilized thousands of people, more than any other state. These people were disproportionately…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk about how people come to terms with past atrocities. The Catholic Diocese in Monterey recently held a reconciliation Mass…
-
