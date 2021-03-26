-
On this edition of Your Call’s special election series, we're discussing California's Proposition 21. According to Ballotpedia, the Local Rent Control…
Landlord/Tenant Law 2019: YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes James Coy Driscoll, expert in landlord-tenant relations. Combining his up-to-the-moment…
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss anti-abortion legislation across the country, the Trump administration’s attack on the…
"Is the rent too damn high?" Those in favor of the state ballot measure Proposition 10 have used that as a rallying cry in their effort to get the current…
Measure Q is Berkeley's response if Californians approve Proposition 10 this November, which would repeal the Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act. Quick…
Landlord/Tenant -- Host Jeff Hayden welcomes Sal Timpano to consider issues, laws & initiatives as Elections loom, November 6th. Ballot propositions…