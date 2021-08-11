Registration as a Sex Offender

California has made major changes in who has to register as a sex offender, and for how long. Join us again in next week at our usual time, 6 pm, where we will talk about what these changes mean for both public safety, and for the ability of some of these folks to resume a normal life years after sometimes minor offenses.How are we sure if the public will be safe? Just who gets his/her life back? Where can someone go to get help?YLR host Jeff Hayden is joined tonight by Shin-Mee Change, Assistant San Mateo County District Attorney, and from the Private Defender Program of the San Mateo County Bar Association, Chief Defender Lisa Maguire and Assistant Managing Attorney Lana Kreidie.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.

