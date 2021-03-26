redistricting

-
Lines are being drawn for the decennial mapping of Congressional, state legislative, and county and city districts based on the prior year’s census. This…
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss gerrymandering. In 2012, House Democrats got 1.4 million more votes than Republicans, but because of…
On this edition of Your Call, we examine partisan voting districts. In 2012, Republicans held the House even though they got 1.4 million fewer votes than…
On the November 3rd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about key down-ballot races. Whoever controls the House and Senate determines what the…
On the next Your Call, we’ll discuss key down ballot races. Democrats need to keep the 46 seats they hold in the Senate and win five more to gain a…
On the June 22nd edition of Your Call, Salon’s Editor in Chief David Daley discusses his new book, Rat F**ked, The True Story Behind The Secret Plan to…