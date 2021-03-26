Redding Elementary School

-
You can hear Mohamed's poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW later this afternoon at 5:57 pm The Best Part of MeBy Mohamed Ali BaalouachThe best part of me are my…
The Sun and I By Christina Fong, Redding Elementary SchoolSweet Sun rises brightlyTime for dancing with the lightHope there’s no lightning Sweet light…
My Past MemoriesSneja Limbu, Redding Elementary When I see the sunI feel like I am in the pastwith all my wonderful memoriesThe memoriesof being in the…
Christmas MorningJack Lawrence, Redding ElementaryI wake up feeling so excitedI can't wait to see the tree all lightedWith my presents all aroundI wake my…
Pradipti LamaRedding Elementary SchoolDown The RoadPoetry is my lifeLove Joy and HarmonyWords scatter like the meadows are starting to howlMy fragile…
