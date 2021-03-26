-
The Bay Area has been a nationwide leader in recycling, but is it a victim of its own success? Residents are doing a better job than ever at sorting their…
KALW listener Mimi Manning wanted to know what happens to the plastic bags that are dropped off to be recycled at grocery stores. For years, San Francisco…
Wondering what's worth doing around the Bay Area this weekend? Well, we have you covered with our Weekend Go-Tos.Tonight, there’s an art party happening…
On the July 8th edition of Your Call, we’ll learn about changes in the recycling industry and how they affect what happens after you toss paper and…
“The goal is Zero Waste by 2020, and we think that is an achievable goal.”Those words from former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom back in 2009 promoted…
On June 5th, San Franciscans will be voting on many things, one of which has to do with their trash.Since the 1930s, the company Recology has been taking…