What made Baruch Spinoza one of the most beguiling and influential thinkers of all time?Baruch Spinoza (born November 24, 1632) was a Dutch philosopher…
If humans are so rational, then how come we're subject to so much unconscious bias and error?Aristotle thought that rationality was the faculty that…
Wouldn't it be nice if wanting something to be so made it so?Have you ever avoided stepping on a crack, just in case you might break your mother’s back?…
Doesn't knowledge have to start somewhere?Turns out that Galileo was right and Aristotle was wrong: in a vacuum, a feather and a bowling ball will fall…
Is it rational to try to avoid risk, or does every decision involve some element of risk?There is an element of risk – either to ourselves or to others –…
What was so dangerous about Spinoza's ideas that he was ex-communicated for them?Baruch Spinoza was a 17th century Dutch philosopher who laid the…