realignment

Another in our series on criminal justice in the Bay Area, this show focuses on life after incarceration, or what’s known as “reentry.” How are recidivism…
What will it take to reduce the country's prison population -- now numbering 2.3 million? Monday on City Visions host Joseph Pace and guests discuss the…
Arthur Streeter is taking me to meet an inmate who’s going to be released from jail today.“So we’re going to pick him up and get something to eat,”…
A note to our readers: the names of formerly incarcerated men and their families in this story have been changed to protect their identities.It’s hard to…
On today's Your Call, we'll talk about prison overcrowding in California. Under a federal court mandate, California is required to reduce its prison…
