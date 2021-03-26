-
Sister Act @ Theater Rhino - SF International Arts Fest - Real Vocal String Quartet - Summer ReadingThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts in the San Francisco Bay Area, guest host Kevin Vance talks to AeJay Mitchell,…
-
Sister Act @ Theater Rhino - SF International Arts Fest - Real Vocal String Quartet - Summer ReadingThis week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the performing arts in the San Francisco Bay Area, guest host Kevin Vance talks to AeJay Mitchell,…
-
This week, San Francisco Opera General Director David Gockley and conductor Nicola Luisotti talk about the World Premiere of the SF Opera co-commissioned…
-
This week, San Francisco Opera General Director David Gockley and conductor Nicola Luisotti talk about the World Premiere of the SF Opera co-commissioned…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe welcomes Annie Philips, co-director of the Switchboard Music Festival, to discuss this weekend’s festival at…
-
This week on Open Air, host David Latulippe welcomes Annie Philips, co-director of the Switchboard Music Festival, to discuss this weekend’s festival at…
-
The music you’re hearing behind me is by the Real Vocal String Quartet. Members incorporate various musical influences in their songs – ranging from…
-
The music you’re hearing behind me is by the Real Vocal String Quartet. Members incorporate various musical influences in their songs – ranging from…