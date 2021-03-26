real estate affordability

-
Real estate markets run in cycles, and right now our regional market is soaring. While the national median price for a home is just over $200,000, the…
-
Real estate markets run in cycles, and right now our regional market is soaring. While the national median price for a home is just over $200,000, the…
-
Buying and selling homes: affordability/reporting defectsGuests: Frank Adam, Real Estate/Tax attorney/Real Estate Broker, and David Finkelstein, Real…
-
Buying and selling homes: affordability/reporting defectsGuests: Frank Adam, Real Estate/Tax attorney/Real Estate Broker, and David Finkelstein, Real…