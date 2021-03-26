-
The California legislature has proposed a repayment plan for unpaid rent due to COVID-19. The bill — SB 1410 — proposes a voluntary relief program that…
-
San Francisco landlords are suing the city over the COVID-era eviction moratorium. Real estate groups are taking legal action to overturn San Francisco’s…
-
After one hundred and fifteen years, PG&E is leaving The City for The Town. On Monday, the utility’s parent company, Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation,…
-
Proposition G is all about pay for San Francisco Unified School District educators. Recruiting and retaining teachers, instructional aides, school…
-
Proposition C is about childcare and early childhood education. Brain research shows that’s really important for kids up to five years old. But San…
-
Year End Tax Tips for Income Tax Returns for 2017. Guests: David Hellman, a Certified Specialist in Federal Taxation Law, Real Estate attorney, CPA; and…
-
-
Landlord/Tenant laws/issues & rental issues involving Airbnb, Inc., the online marketplace for national & international vacation rentals. Guests:…
-
-
A discussion of major current Landlord/Tenant Issues. Guests: Real Estate Law attorneys -- Walter Shjeflo, Steven MacDonald & David Finkelstein. Listeners…