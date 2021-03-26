-
How can insights from the arts and humanities help us cope with anxious times?In troubling, uncertain times, the arts and humanities are more important…
-
How can insights from the arts and humanities help us cope with anxious times?In troubling, uncertain times, the arts and humanities are more important…
-
There's still time for deep and thoughtful reading this summer -- and our 500th episode.When John Perry and Ken Taylor began shopping around their idea of…
-
There's still time for deep and thoughtful reading this summer -- and our 500th episode.When John Perry and Ken Taylor began shopping around their idea of…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with bookstore owners about what they and their customers are reading. We also welcome your book…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with bookstore owners about what they and their customers are reading. We also welcome your book…
-
Bay Area Book World Breaking News! Here’s a beautiful tribute to a San Francisco bookstore lover, Steve Brandwein. Brandwein loved to play chess in the…
-
Bay Area Book World Breaking News! Here’s a beautiful tribute to a San Francisco bookstore lover, Steve Brandwein. Brandwein loved to play chess in the…
-
What books should thoughtful people be reading this summer?What philosophers, philosophies, or philosophical issues do you want to read up on this summer?…
-
99% Invisible: "Duplitecture" The best knock-offs in the world are in China. There are plenty of fake designer handbags and Rolexes but China’s knock-offs…