If humans are so rational, then how come we're subject to so much unconscious bias and error?Aristotle thought that rationality was the faculty that…
Are we really living in an age of progress?To an optimist, things are constantly getting better: disease and extreme poverty are down; life expectancy,…
Can we regret the sin but love the result of the sin?A teenager decides, on a whim, to conceive a child. Even though we might say that this decision was…
Is it rational to try to avoid risk, or does every decision involve some element of risk?There is an element of risk – either to ourselves or to others –…
If you regret something, do you have to regret all of its consequences? If you affirm something, do you have to affirm all of the events that led to it,…
With the recent global economic crisis, many people wonder if our economic policies are built on sound principles or on dubious, unscientific claims. What…
We may think of ourselves as rational decision-makers, but we often base even high-stakes decisions on intuitions or "gut feelings" rather than explicit…
