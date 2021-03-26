-
This Friday, filmmaker Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated new horror movie “Us” is being released in theatres. The film’s trailer has gotten a lot of…
A young musician in Oakland is making waves in the Muslim community: Alia Sharrief. She’s part of a new generation of Muslim hip hop artists following in…
Today's local music is by Zion I. This Oakland hip-hop crew says their new album is meant to be "looking inward at the shadow self, and seeking awareness…
Fifteen-year-old Ari Liccardo's artist name is Fat Chops. The song "Rags to Riches" is one of the first songs he ever produced as a musician, and it…
The city of Richmond has long had a reputation for violence. But things are starting to change. Recently, the city announced its lowest rate of homicide…
