What role does bias play in policing?Are there biases unique to the legal system, or does it merely reflect what is going on in our society?Is there any way to get racial bias out of the legal system especially in sentencing?YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, has assembled an all-star cast: Attorneys John Burris of Oakland, Peter Goldscheider of Redwood City, Randall Knox of San Francisco, Kevin Allen of San Mateo and Esther Aguayo of Redwood City.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.