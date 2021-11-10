The 2021 California legislative season brought the passage of many new bills, some directly affecting employers and employees throughout California. Yes, with a democratic supermajority in the California legislature and a Democratic governor, 2021 brings another slew of employment law bills that expand employee protections.Some laws may be as innocuous as providing information that employers are required to post at the workplace may also be provided to employees by email, without relieving them of the obligation to post. Several seek to address the rights when an employee is exposed to covid-19.Tonight, on Your Legal Rights: we’re talking about new labor and employment laws passed in 2021Joining YLR Host Jeff Hayden are Thomas Lenz from Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, and Ramit Mizrahi the principal at Mizrahi Law.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.