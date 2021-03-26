© 2021
Rahul Gandhi

  • BJP_RallyCrowd.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    India's Wall of Noise
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    India is noisy. But at election time the noise reaches a different level. Democracy in action in India is spirited, Raucous. And not always harmonious.…
  • RahulPriyanka1.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    The Road to Amethi
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    Amethi is the pocket borough of India’s most powerful family, the Gandhi's. Usually, the political top bosses get a pass in the elections. The opposition…
  • Marchers.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Rahul's storm
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    Rahul Gandhi, the Indian National Congress leader, just can't seem to catch a break this election season. At this recent rally, it seemed as if even the…
