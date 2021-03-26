-
Is truly great art possible under a capitalist system, or is capitalism destined to produce cultural crap?What's your favorite movie? Did you watch that…
Francis Lam grew up in New Jersey to Chinese immigrant parents who dreamed of him becoming a dentist or lawyer. When he said he wanted to be a writer,…
This is an Audiograph, a radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature. Audiograph tells the story of where you live and the people who live there…
United States Poet Laureate and Fairfield local Tracy K. Smith has a new literary project, and this time it's on the airwaves. It’s called "The Slowdown".…
After a failed coup in 2016, the Turkish government closed 169 newspapers, publishers, and TV and radio stations. Thousands of reporters lost their jobs,…
