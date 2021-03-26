-
Have you ever taken a close look at the documentation that came with your phone?If you're like me, probably not. The manual is voluminous, and safety…
Stand on the beach overlooking Half Moon Bay, and the sound you’re most likely to hear is of waves crashing against the rocks. But when Roger Bland…
We are no strangers to earthquakes here in the Bay Area. But there’s been nothing in recent memory to match the 9.0 quake that shook Japan on March 11,…
On today's Your Call, we’ll wrap up our week-long series on the digital world, by focusing on solutions. If you’re concerned about the health effects of…
On today's Your Call, we’ll continue our week-long series on our hyper connected world by focusing on children. In 2012, the American Academy of…
On today's Your Call we’ll get an update on the radiation that has leaked into the ocean from Fukushima. How is it affecting marine life and our…