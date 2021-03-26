© 2021
    Media Roundtable: Violence Against Women In Mexico & Anti-Asian Hate Crimes In The US
    Rose Aguilar
    ,
    On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discuss coverage of the protests against gender-based violence and femicide in Mexico. Last year,…
  • News
    Sandip Roy #376: Coming Out as Dalit
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    It was after reading the suicide note of Dalit student Rohith Vemula, that Yashica Dutt a journalist living in New York, decided that she was going to…
  • News
    Sandip Roy #375: Implicitly Explicit
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    The casual racism of starchy royals was never particularly secret, but in all the debates about whether the Royals are racist or whether Harry and Meghan…
  • brandon_taylor.credit_bill_adams_1.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    ‘Real Life’ From a Queer Black Perspective
    Brandon Taylor’s highly praised debut novel, Real Life, gets deep into desire, intimacy, sex, abuse, homophobia, racism, misogyny, love, hate and the…
  • Kamala_800x465.jpg
    News
    Sandip Roy #359: Six Degrees of Kamala
    Sandip Roy
    ,
    Everybody wants a piece of the first female vice president of the United States; Or at least a few degrees of separation from her.The irony is that in the…
  • Kamala_800x465.jpg
  • blackowned.jpg
    City Visions: The Case For Reparations In California
    Has the time come for reparations for slavery? Host Ethan Elkind and guests explore the history of the reparations movement in the United States and…
