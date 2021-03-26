racial bias

-
The United States is more segregated than it was in the 1980s. Black and Latinx students are more likely to attend so-called majority-minority schools…
If you can’t afford bail in this country, you get stuck in jail until your trial. Many have said it’s a system that's biased against the poor. In fact, an…
On the September 10th edition of Your Call, we’ll talk about the new documentary 3 ½ Minutes, Ten Bullets. The film tells the story of Jordan Davis, an…
On the August 12th edition of Your Call we’ll look back at how the death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown ignited the Black Lives Matter movement.Since…
What changes will come from the DOJ’s damning Ferguson report? On the April 1st edition of Your Call, we’ll continue our series on police, community,…
