-
Oakland-based singer/songwriter Quinn DeVeaux is one part city, one part country. When he plays with his band, the Blue Beat Review, he taps into Ray…
-
Oakland-based singer/songwriter Quinn DeVeaux is one part city, one part country. When he plays with his band, the Blue Beat Review, he taps into Ray…
-
Today's local musician is Quinn DeVeaux & The Blue Beat Review. He calls his sound “blue beat,” but SF Weekly says that, when he sings, it “might as well…
-
Listen anytime via KALW's Local Music Player. Host Devon Strolovitch celebrates five years on KALW with a special night on Fog City Blues featuring cameo…
-
Listen anytime via KALW's Local Music Player. Host Devon Strolovitch celebrates five years on KALW with a special night on Fog City Blues featuring cameo…