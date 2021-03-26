-
Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they were in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the…
In his best-seller debut novel, Robert Jones, Jr., describes the romantic and tragic relationship between two enslaved young men on a Mississippi cotton…
In the Bay and across the country, we’re nearly 10 months into COVID restrictions. Some of us are skin-starved, many love-starved. No hugs, no spooning,…
The music of Malik Mays, who performs as Mahawam, is “about resilience, it's about power, it's about beauty, it's about sex,” they told Out in the…
Brandon Taylor’s highly praised debut novel, Real Life, gets deep into desire, intimacy, sex, abuse, homophobia, racism, misogyny, love, hate and the…
Pamela Sneed’s prose and poetry can reach out and grab you. They did me. She reads four poems from her new memoir, Funeral Diva, on this week’s Out in the…
It was just two years ago that India Supreme Court decriminalized homosexuality, but the real hope for change might not lie in politics.
India has scores of literature festivals these days. But the Rainbow Lit Fest in Delhi this December was still special….it billed itself as queer and…
