-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the historic protests in Puerto Rico which forced Governor Ricardo Rosselló to…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the historic protests in Puerto Rico which forced Governor Ricardo Rosselló to…
-
UC Berkeley Professor Aya de Leon lit up the Bay Area’s slam poetry scene back in the '90s. Now, she’s a novelist. Her award-winning series, "Justice…
-
UC Berkeley Professor Aya de Leon lit up the Bay Area’s slam poetry scene back in the '90s. Now, she’s a novelist. Her award-winning series, "Justice…
-
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Puerto Rico and the role of private contractors on the island. Five months after Hurricane…
-
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Puerto Rico and the role of private contractors on the island. Five months after Hurricane…
-
Two months after hurricane Maria, many people in Puerto Rico are still living without electricity and clean drinking water. On this week’s media…
-
Two months after hurricane Maria, many people in Puerto Rico are still living without electricity and clean drinking water. On this week’s media…
-
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico recently told CBS, "People are starting to die. I've put them in the ambulances when they're gasping for…
-
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico recently told CBS, "People are starting to die. I've put them in the ambulances when they're gasping for…