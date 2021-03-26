public speaking

-
Leaders are leaders right? How much should they care what other people think? It turns out it's not enough to just have a great idea and people will…
-
Leaders are leaders right? How much should they care what other people think? It turns out it's not enough to just have a great idea and people will…
-
On the May 15, 2016 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, Barbara Nemko and I talk about how to deal with difficult people. We also talk about how to become…
-
On the May 15, 2016 edition of Work with Marty Nemko, Barbara Nemko and I talk about how to deal with difficult people. We also talk about how to become…
-
When you hear a really good speech, it’s easy to assume that the speaker has some inherent talent for it. But in fact, it’s a skill, and one organization…
-
When you hear a really good speech, it’s easy to assume that the speaker has some inherent talent for it. But in fact, it’s a skill, and one organization…