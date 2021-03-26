-
A charter school won its lawsuit against the Hayward Unified School District over classroom space amid the pandemic.Knowledge Enlightens You (KEY) Academy…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss solutions to this country’s public education crisis. Teachers in Los Angeles are striking, calling for higher…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss solutions to this country’s public education crisis. Teachers in Los Angeles are striking, calling for higher…
-
We’ll have a conversation with education historian Diane Ravitch about the state of public education under the Trump Administration and Secretary of…
-
We’ll have a conversation with education historian Diane Ravitch about the state of public education under the Trump Administration and Secretary of…
-
Your Call: Outspent but not outdone, how Massachusetts’ teachers defeated a charter school expansionHow did a teacher-led coalition defeat a charter school expansion initiative despite being outspent by dark money and out-of-state contributions? In…
-
Your Call: Outspent but not outdone, how Massachusetts’ teachers defeated a charter school expansionHow did a teacher-led coalition defeat a charter school expansion initiative despite being outspent by dark money and out-of-state contributions? In…
-
If Betsy DeVos is confirmed as education secretary, what’s at stake for public schools? For nearly 30 years, DeVos spent millions of dollars advocating…
-
If Betsy DeVos is confirmed as education secretary, what’s at stake for public schools? For nearly 30 years, DeVos spent millions of dollars advocating…
-
On the November 17th edition of Your Call, is it time for a charter school moratorium? Growing concern over poorly run charter schools that exacerbate…