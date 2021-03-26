Prison Overcrowding

-
What will it take to reduce the country's prison population -- now numbering 2.3 million? Monday on City Visions host Joseph Pace and guests discuss the…
(Sacramento Bee) // Just after it was revealed that California faces a budget deficit of $16 billion, how and when to pay crippling pension costs has…
A note to our readers: the names of incarcerated men in this story have been changed to protect their identities.At the moment, Bill Johnson is wearing an…
Not too long ago, the men now sitting around a table at the Contra Costa Probation Office were in prison. “I want to ask how long have you been in…
On today's Your Call we’ll talk about what’s changing in California’s prison system. The Occupy Movement drew attention to the prison industrial complex…
The state came close to meeting its first court-imposed benchmark for reducing the prison population last week. The California Department of Corrections…