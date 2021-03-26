-
Indians have no reason to feel left out anymore. The Donald has noticed them and the Donald has mocked them. They had to wait their turn behind Mexicans,…
-
Indians have no reason to feel left out anymore. The Donald has noticed them and the Donald has mocked them. They had to wait their turn behind Mexicans,…
-
A few choice words about the Republicans releasing their 100-page report detailing why the last Presidential campaign was dead on arrival. Some say it's a…
-
A few choice words about the Republicans releasing their 100-page report detailing why the last Presidential campaign was dead on arrival. Some say it's a…