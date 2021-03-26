President Jimmy Carter

-
The secrecy around an illness can become the great taboo. What Jimmy Carter did by going public was break that taboo and face the disease squarely. He did…
-
The secrecy around an illness can become the great taboo. What Jimmy Carter did by going public was break that taboo and face the disease squarely. He did…
-
When Jimmy Carter was in the Oval Office, the nation was still reeling from Watergate and Vietnam. As president, he created the Departments of Education…
-
When Jimmy Carter was in the Oval Office, the nation was still reeling from Watergate and Vietnam. As president, he created the Departments of Education…
-
The Symbionese Liberation Army, or SLA, is little known today, but it was worldwide news 40 years ago. That’s when Patty Hearst, 19, was kidnapped at…
-
The Symbionese Liberation Army, or SLA, is little known today, but it was worldwide news 40 years ago. That’s when Patty Hearst, 19, was kidnapped at…