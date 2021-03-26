Pradipti Lama

-
DreamsMarco Chen, Garfield Elementary It's BlueLike the starry night, like the blue sky It's bright like the glowing moon,like the very bright sun, it's…
The Right Words to Say I Love YouOscar Martinez, ER Taylor Too many words just to sayThree simple words. It takes timeAnd faith. Mom when I see youI just…
Pradipti LamaRedding Elementary SchoolDown The RoadPoetry is my lifeLove Joy and HarmonyWords scatter like the meadows are starting to howlMy fragile…
