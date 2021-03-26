power outage

-
California regulators today launched an investigation into last month’s widespread power outages. Officials said they want to know what can be done to…
More than 350,000 Californians remain without electricity today. The shutdowns were part of an effort by utility companies to prevent their equipment from…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the history and future of PG&E, California's largest utility. As of Tuesday, PG&E said that inspectors found…
Pacific Gas & Electric restored power to thousands of Northern California customers on Wednesday after a shutdown to reduce the threat of wildfires.Before…
