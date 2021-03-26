Poverty in America

-
On this edition of Your Call, we're talking about how families are affected when their loved ones go to prison. When Issac Bailey was just nine, he saw…
Why is the promise of upward mobility unattainable for so many? University of Michigan sociologist Kristin Seefeldt joins us to talk about her new book…
On the May 13th edition of Your Call, Sociologist Matthew Desmond discusses his new book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.” Evictions…
On today's Your Call we’ll have a conversation with organizations that are working to tackle poverty. There are 46 million people and nearly 15 million…
