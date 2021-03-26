-
john a. powell, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley, joins us to discuss the murder trial of Derek Chauvin and what justice for George Floyd would look like.
-
Blackmail, My Love is a noir murder-mystery novel set in San Francisco, 1951 - "The Dark Ages of Queerdom," as author and illustrator Katie Gilmartin puts…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing police brutality against protesters and journalists. ProPublica has compiled nearly 70 videos showing…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing police brutality against protesters and journalists. ProPublica has compiled nearly 70 videos showing…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with best-selling author and Salon's Editor-At-Large D. Watkins about his new bookWe Speak for Ourselves: A…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with best-selling author and Salon's Editor-At-Large D. Watkins about his new bookWe Speak for Ourselves: A…
-
Berkeley High School students lead a march on Tuesday. THEY SAY (((to shed light on the ways that))) the criminal justice and school systems are not set…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with john a. powell, Professor of Law, African American, and Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley and Director of…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we're speaking with john a. powell, Professor of Law, African American, and Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley and Director of…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing black women and girls who have been killed by police or have died in police custody. On March 13, police…