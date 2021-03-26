-
Are games just a fun pastime, or is there something more important about them? Games have been an integral part of human society since the earliest…
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Theater artist, nurse and political activist Elaine Magree told KALW’s Jen Chien about…
On a warm and sunny Wednesday afternoon I meet Curt Wear at Lincoln Square Park in Oakland’s Chinatown. Wear is the President of Community Playgrounds,…
Morning recess at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Alameda is a boisterous affair, made even louder today by a strong wind that blows across the concrete…
