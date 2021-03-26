Planned Parenthood

-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the ongoing protests in Russia. Security forces have arrested more than 1,000…
Since 1991, teen pregnancies have declined by 67% in the United States. However, rates remain higher in the US than in other industrialized nations, and…
On the December 17th edition of Your Call, we’re talking about the power of anti-abortion rhetoric and laws. For weeks heavily edited videos suggesting…
On the September 25th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. Pope Francis and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both in the United States…
On the August 3rd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with David Cohen and Krysten Connon about their new book, Living in the Crosshairs: The…
