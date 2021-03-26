-
Tonight, a special crossover episode Of Your Legal Rights And KALW’S popular Philosophy Talk -- the program that questions everything ... except your…
-
Tonight, a special crossover episode Of Your Legal Rights And KALW’S popular Philosophy Talk -- the program that questions everything ... except your…
-
Right now, a person born in this country will live to be 78.8 Years old. Not bad, but life expectancy has actually dropped in the U.S. for the first time…
-
Right now, a person born in this country will live to be 78.8 Years old. Not bad, but life expectancy has actually dropped in the U.S. for the first time…
-
We may think of ourselves as rational decision-makers, but we often base even high-stakes decisions on intuitions or "gut feelings" rather than explicit…
-
Niccolò Machiavelli is best known for arguing that people in power should use deception, force, and manipulation if those tactics are necessary to achieve…
-
Turns out that Galileo was right and Aristotle was wrong: in a vacuum, a feather and a bowling ball will fall from a tall building at exactly the same…
-
Recent revelations confirm what many already suspected: not only is Big Brother watching you, he is also potentially reading your emails, listening to…
-
Philosophy Talk is back at The Marsh Theater in Berkeley on Sunday April 13 for the next two live recordings in our 2013-14 season.12:00pm - Anatomy of a…
-
Click here for KALW's latest Program Guide.