-
More than 360,000 homes across 36 counties and 17 tribal lands are affected by the outages that began last night, when gusts of over 70 miles per hour…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll learn more about last weekend’s rolling blackouts in California as temperatures broke records. We haven’t had…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll learn more about last weekend’s rolling blackouts in California as temperatures broke records. We haven’t had…
-
A heat wave, coupled with lightning and wind gusts, sparked fires and power outages Sunday morning. Fire officials say lightning caused as many as 20…
-
After one hundred and fifteen years, PG&E is leaving The City for The Town. On Monday, the utility’s parent company, Pacific Gas & Electric Corporation,…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're speaking with journalists Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano about their new book Fire in Paradise: An…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're speaking with journalists Alastair Gee and Dani Anguiano about their new book Fire in Paradise: An…
-
The order comes about one month after PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter during the 2018 Camp Fire. It was the deadliest and…
-
Pacific Gas and Electric has five months to get itself out of bankruptcy. The utility has to come up with a plan by June 30 if it wants to pull any money…
-
Pacific Gas and Electric has five months to get itself out of bankruptcy. The utility has to come up with a plan by June 30 if it wants to pull any money…