Permaculture

-
Imagine eating at your favorite restaurant and being told that the salad on your plate was harvested from the cracks in the sidewalk in West Oakland.…
-
Imagine eating at your favorite restaurant and being told that the salad on your plate was harvested from the cracks in the sidewalk in West Oakland.…
-
Carries Hughes stands on the sidewalk, near a chain link fence, on the corner of Fell and Laguna streets in San Francisco. Behind her, cars roar past the…
-
Carries Hughes stands on the sidewalk, near a chain link fence, on the corner of Fell and Laguna streets in San Francisco. Behind her, cars roar past the…