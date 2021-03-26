performance art

-
Vanessa Rochelle Lewis was bullied for her appearance and sexuality. She redefined ugly to mean Uplift Glorify Love Yourself. Vanessa is the founder of…
Antoine Hunter is an Oakland-based dancer, choreographer, director, and advocate for the…
Sara Moore gives people the gift of laughter through the art of clowning. And clowning has been self-empowering for them when it comes to gender. Sara’s…
San Francisco drag queen Heklina is ending “Mother,” the long-running weekly show that she hosts at Oasis. She purchased and became co-owner of the SOMA…
When Kelsey Custard was a kid in Sacramento, she didn’t go to the circus or see clowns. Now she’s clowning for Cirque du Soleil and making people laugh…
Magician Namigoro Sumidagawa brought Japanese magic shows to America in 1866, making the artform popular. Then western magicians appropriated his act.…
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Nina Haft & Company about their new immersive performance, 'Precarious Pod', which explores…
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with members of San Francisco’s Dance Mission Theater in celebration of their 20th anniversary.Dance Mission will…
With Hallow’s Eve just around the corner, it's time to bring out the ghosts and ghouls that make the celebration fun. But drag performer, Hollow Eve,…
When Queen Harish came on stage you could not look away. She whirled, she twirled. Her sequined skirts billowed around her. Her arms were filled with…