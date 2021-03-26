-
This story won a San Francisco Press Club award for sports reporting. The next Big Game is Saturday, Nov. 23 at Stanford. On a fall evening at Stanford…
-
From our Audiograph archives:On the south side of San Francisco, a performance is taking place. It's an annual tradition, in a transformed arena off…
-
From our Audiograph archives:On the south side of San Francisco, a performance is taking place. It's an annual tradition, in a transformed arena off…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Alexa Chavez, a dancer with Ballet Folklórico México Danza, told KALW’s Jen Chien about…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. The Tenderloin Museum's executive director Katie Conry told KALW’s Jen Chien about three…
-
Patricia Chin was born in San Francisco’s Chinatown. She had never left the neighborhood when she auditioned to be a chorus girl. It was quite a leap for…
-
The avant-garde theater troupe Thrillpeddlers has been shocking, titillating, and yes, thrilling audiences in the San Francisco theater the Hypnodrome…
-
Hambone is an art form involving body percussion with roots in West African music and dance. It was brought to this continent by enslaved people. Today,…
-
Larry Reed is a master of shadow puppetry. He learned the craft the traditional way in Bali in the 1970’s. Since then his company, Shadowlight…
-
The changing face of San Francisco is a source of controversy for many locals. In his latest one-man show, "Feisty Old Jew," local performer Charlie Varon…