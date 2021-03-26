-
If you could add a novel sense beyond the normal five, what would you want it to be?Humans evolved to have a variety of senses—smell, sight, touch,…
-
If you could add a novel sense beyond the normal five, what would you want it to be?Humans evolved to have a variety of senses—smell, sight, touch,…
-
If only the present moment exists, where does the future come from?St. Augustine suggested that when we try to grasp the idea of time, it seems to evade…
-
Would there still be colors in the world if there was no one around to see them?Is the red you see indeed the very same red that anyone else does? What is…
-
What do Descartes and Perry Mason have in common? They both distrust eyewitness testimony. The criminal justice system often relies on the testimony of…
-
Is dance a form of perception? Is perception a form of dance?Whether it be rhythmic or shuffling, athletic or pedestrian, erotic or just social, dance is…
-
Is the red you see indeed the very same red that anyone else does? What is the redness of red even like? These sorts of questions are not just amusing, if…