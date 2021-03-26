-
Peppino D’Agostino is a master guitarist. He’s comfortable with so many musical styles that he calls his sound “minestrone music.” Peppino D’Agostino will…
On this week's West Coast Live, Sedge Thompson brings you the voices of . . . Historian In Memoriam KEVIN STARR the American historian best known for his…
On this week's show, Thanksgiving thanks to you from everyone at West Coast Live. Sedge's guests are Molly O'Neil, food writer for NY Times and Calvin…
This week, Peppino D'Agostino and Marc Teicholz of the Pacific Guitar Ensemble perform live in-studio, pianist David Fray discusses his appearance with…
