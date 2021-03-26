People's Community Medics

-
"The Race to an Emergency," a special hour-long documentary by KALW News examining the 911 Emergency Response System in Oakland. Reporter Ali Budner and…
-
"The Race to an Emergency," a special hour-long documentary by KALW News examining the 911 Emergency Response System in Oakland. Reporter Ali Budner and…
-
A year ago, KALW’s Ali Budner met Sharena Thomas and her friend Lesley Phillips, two women from East Oakland who say the 911 emergency response system in…
-
A year ago, KALW’s Ali Budner met Sharena Thomas and her friend Lesley Phillips, two women from East Oakland who say the 911 emergency response system in…