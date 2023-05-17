People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Do animals have rights? Tonight on Your Legal Rights, we're talking about animal law.YLR host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined by Jared Goodman, General Counsel of Animal Law for The Peta Foundation, Corey Page, the founding partner Of Evans & Page, and courtesy of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Carter Dillard, formerly Director of Litigation for The Animal Legal Defense Fund.Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.